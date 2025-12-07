BRS Lost Support, Congress Strong In Villages: Vivek

Siddipet: Minister for labour and employment and district in-charge minister G. Vivek Venkataswamy reeviewed the preparedness of Congress contestants for sarpanch posts at a meeting held in Gajwel on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, Vivek said the Congress had strengthened itself across Telangana, while the BRS had lost support in villages. He accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of failing to deliver double-bedroom houses over the past 10 years.

The minister said the Congress government had assured 3,000 Indiramma houses in Siddipet district and an additional 500 would be sanctioned. He said large-scale welfare schemes were being implemented and ration cards were being issued to eligible families.

He added that Congress victories in the gram panchayat elections would reflect the party’s growing strength in the state.