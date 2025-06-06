BRS Looted Irrigation Dept: Uttam

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that those who held posts in the previous BRS government treated the irrigation department as a money-making source rather than a means to provide water to farmers.

Speaking at a public meeting in Tirumalapuram of Thurkapally mandal, Yadadri-Bhongir district, he said the BRS government’s policies over the past 10 years had severely affected the irrigation sector. He pointed out that the previous government failed to even identify water sources for the Dindi lift irrigation scheme.

He said the Congress government had now decided to draw water from Edulla for the Dindi project and sanctioned Rs 1,800 crore for its execution. On the SLBC tunnel, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the works would resume using advanced technology after a fresh survey and would be completed within the Congress government's tenure.

Responding to a query raised by BRS leader T. Harish Rao on the Gandamalla reservoir, the minister clarified that water would be diverted to the reservoir from the Yellampalli Project by enhancing the water flow. He assured that all pending irrigation projects, including the SLBC tunnel, Dindi lift irrigation scheme and the Dharmareddy and Bhunadigani canals, would be completed during the Congress government’s current term



