BRS Leaders Welcome Kavitha’s Suspension

Nizamabad:The BRS leaders on Tuesday expressed happiness over the suspension of MLC Kavitha from the party and welcomed party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision in this regard. They said Kavitha’s expulsion would not impact the party’s prospects in the undivided Nizamabad district and exuded confidence that the party would show better performance in the upcoming local body polls.

Kavitha was elected from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment in the 2014 election. However, due to her attitude, the gap between Kavitha and BRS senior leaders had gradually widened, resulting in her defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Surprisingly, after the resignation of then BRS MLC R. Bhupathi Reddy (now Congress MLA from Nizamabad rural Assembly constituency), Kavitha was replaced as MLC from Nizamabad. In a sensational liquor case, Kavitha was arrested and spent time in Tihar jail in New Delhi. As a result, the gap between the party cadre and Kavitha widened significantly in the north Telangana district, particularly in the undivided Nizamabad district.

Recently, Kavitha's revolt against the BRS top leadership has also created confusion among the party cadre. Finally, Chandrasekhar Rao suspended her from her position within the party. The supporters of Kavitha believed that she may set up a new political party with the title of Telangana Bahujana Rashtra Samiti soon. A few others argue that she may resign from the MLC post, too. Former MLA Gampa Govardhan and BRS Kamareddy district president Mujeebuddin welcomed the suspension of Kavitha from the party, stating that BRS founder president Chandrashekar Rao had given a clear signal that the party would be more important than the family.