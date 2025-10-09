BRS Leaders Want KCR To Campaign In JH Bypoll

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Wednesday made a strong appeal for former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to lead the party’s campaign for the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

During a lunch meeting attended by K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, party in-charges stressed that Chandrasekhar Rao’s presence as a star campaigner would significantly boost the BRS’s prospects.

The meeting, held at a private guest house in Banjara Hills, focused on poll preparedness. Party in-charges proposed inviting Chandrasekhar Rao to campaign in Jubilee Hills, to which Rama Rao responded that he would request his father to participate for the party’s success.

Leaders also decided to set up a war room to coordinate campaign activities. Rama Rao and Harish Rao instructed local in-charges to ensure booth-level committees regularly meet voters and highlight the Congress government’s failures. They urged all workers to strictly follow war room directives to secure victory in the bypoll.