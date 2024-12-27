BRS leaders to attend former PM Manmohan Singh’s funeral

Hyderabad: Following instructions from the BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), party leaders and MPs under the leadership of BRS working president KT Rama Rao will attend the funeral of former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh and pay their respects in New Delhi.

KCR gave instructions to KTR to this effect here on Friday. As part of this, a group of BRS MPs will attend Manmohan Singh's funeral under the leadership of KTR.

KCR said, “Manmohan Singh has rendered invaluable service to the country as the architect of the country's economic reforms.” He also said that Telangana has a special attachment to Manmohan Singh. He revealed that he has a personal attachment to Manmohan Singh, having served as a minister in his cabinet.

KCR said that Manmohan Singh was a stable visionary and added the Telangana society will never forget the contribution made by Manmohan from the time of the Telangana movement to the formation of the State. He said that Manmohan had always supported him and the TRS party in every situation while fighting for Telangana.

KCR recalled that the formation of Telangana was carried out when Manmohan was the Prime Minister and further stated that Manmohan's contribution to him with a positive attitude in the formation of the State will never be forgotten.

In this context, he said that the BRS has decided to pay tribute to Manmohan Singh, who was very dear to the Telangana society. KCR said that he has instructed the party working president and MPs to participate in his last rites on the occasion of his last farewell.