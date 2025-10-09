House Arrests Ahead of BRS Bus Fare Protest

Hyderabad: Several BRS leaders, including former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, were placed under house arrest ahead of the party’s ‘Chalo Bus Bhavan’ call to protest against the recent bus fare hike. Police forces were deployed in large numbers at the residences of MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders to prevent them from joining the protest.

Reacting to the police action, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao slammed the government, terming the house arrests “undemocratic.” He said the party had only planned to hand over a memorandum to the RTC Managing Director, urging withdrawal of the fare hike.

“When we decided to travel by buses and peacefully submit a representation, heavy police deployment was made. It’s ironic that so much force is used to stop one person,” KTR said. He added that the same level of enthusiasm should be shown in curbing crime in the city.

KTR asserted that the BRS would continue its fight until the government rolls back the increased bus fares, adding that such house arrests were not new to their party.