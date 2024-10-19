Not a single building demolished by HYDRAA in Musi, says BRS, BJP leaders stage protests to protect illegal farmhouses

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that no structures in the Musi riverbed have been demolished by HYDRAA so far. He stated that HYDRAA’s role is distinct from the Musi river rejuvenation project. He said that people relocated from the Musi riverbed to 2BHK houses had voluntarily demolished their homes, with no government intervention or forced demolition. “Not a single brick has been touched by the government or HYDRAA in the Musi riverbed so far,” He said. The CM reaffirmed that only encroachers should fear action, and that misinformation being spread on social media was aimed to disrupt the state's development and real estate sector.

Speaking at an event at Charminar on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day on Saturday, the Chief Minister criticised leaders from the BRS and the BJP for spreading fear about the HYDRAA’s actions.

The Chief Minister explained that HYDRAA was established to address traffic regulation and waste management in Hyderabad and will be instrumental in clearing drains and preventing industrial waste dumping into water bodies. Revanth Reddy added that the agency would act against encroachments on water bodies and government lands, but assured that those with legal permits have nothing to worry about.

The Chief Minister specifically targeted BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao accusing them of using the concerns of the poor residents along the Musi riverbed to shield their own illegal farmhouses from demolition. “They are stirring opposition to HYDRAA to protect their properties,” Revanth Reddy claimed.

“People who have built houses or structures with government permissions need not fear any demolitions. As Chief Minister, I guarantee this,” he stated, urging real estate developers and residents to present their permits for verification.

The Chief Minister also alleged that certain political leaders, including Rama Rao, Harish and BJP MP Etala Rajender, were opposing HYDRAA for personal reasons, aiming to protect their assets. He questioned whether the BRS leaders would allow an investigation into the legality of their farmhouses, suggesting the formation of a fact-finding committee.

"They fear their farmhouses will be razed, which is why they oppose HYDRAA. If they haven’t illegally occupied water bodies, what are they afraid of?” Revanth asked. He reiterated that the government has not demolished any structures as part of the Musi rejuvenation project, accusing the BRS leaders of enacting a “drama” to protect their properties.

Assuring residents along the Musi riverbed, Reddy promised no forced evictions without adequate relief and rehabilitation measures. He also highlighted alleged violations of government orders by illegal farmhouses by Rama Rao and Harish in Janwada and Aziz Nagar respectively, adding that if BRS leaders agree, a committee would be established to investigate the legality of such constructions.

“The real concern is protecting their assets, not the welfare of the poor. If they are genuinely concerned, they should demolish their own illegal farmhouses first,” Revanth Reddy said.