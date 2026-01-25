BRS Leaders Protest Against Govt Adviser in Bodhan

NIZAMABAD: BRS leaders attempted to obstruct Government Adviser and MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy in Bodhan town on Sunday. The incident occurred when Sudarshan Reddy was on his way to inaugurate several development programmes.

BRS workers tried to block the MLA’s convoy, following which alert police personnel intervened, removed the protesters and shifted them to the Bodhan Police Station.

Addressing the media later, BRS leaders alleged that the ongoing development works were being carried out using funds sanctioned during the previous BRS government’s tenure. They claimed that the present Congress government had not allocated even a single rupee for development in the Bodhan constituency.

The protesters demanded that the government sanction fresh funds and take genuine steps for the overall development of Bodhan. BRS town president Yadav, former councillor Gangadhar and other party leaders participated in the protest.