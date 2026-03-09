BRS Leaders Press for Kazipet Railway Division During Meet With SCR GM

Warangal: A delegation of BRS leaders on Monday met South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava in Hyderabad and submitted a memorandum seeking establishment of a railway division at Kazipet and employment opportunities for locals and land oustees in the proposed railway manufacturing unit.

The delegation was led by former MP B. Vinod Kumar and former MLA Aroori Ramesh.

The leaders said the demand for a Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet had been pending for nearly four decades. Though the Central government recently approved a wagon manufacturing unit instead of the proposed coach factory, they said farmers had parted with their lands at lower prices with the expectation that their children would receive employment.

Speaking after the meeting, Vinod Kumar said the SCR general manager had indicated that the current works were being handled by private contractors. He said the delegation requested the railway authorities to consider a policy that would prioritise employment for locals and land oustees.

He said the delegation had urged the authorities to follow the model adopted in Latur, where land losers were given preference in employment opportunities.

On the demand for a Kazipet railway division, the SCR general manager reportedly informed the delegation that the final decision rests with the Railway Board.

Former MLA Aroori Ramesh said efforts were made during his tenure to persuade farmers in Ayodhyapuram to part with their lands for the project. He said the Railways should ensure employment opportunities for affected families.

The delegation, which included corporator Sanku Narsinga Rao, local leaders and affected farmers, urged the SCR administration to convey their demands to the Railway Board.