Hyderabad: BRS leaders met party president K. Chandrashekar Rao to chalk out their future course of action, ahead of his expected return to the public arena. Rao has not been seen among the people for months following the Lok Sabha elections, except for a couple of visits to villages on farmer issues. He attended the Budget Session of the Assembly only the first day.



The meeting was attended by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, MLAs Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, K.P. Vivekanand Goud, P. Kaushik Reddy, former MLAs Balka Suman, Jeevan Reddy, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Korukanti Chander among others discussed threadbare to be highlighted. The party is expected to highlight farm loan waiver, HYDRAA, failure to implement Six Guarantees, Kaleshwaram and attack the Congress’ claims on ‘Praja Palana.ֹ’