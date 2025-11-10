BRS Leaders KCR, KTR, Harish Rao Mourn Poet Ande Sri’s Demise

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday expressed deep shock over the demise of renowned poet and lyricist Ande Sri, who played a pivotal role in the cultural movement for Telangana’s statehood.

Recalling his association with the poet during the agitation, Chandrashekhar Rao said Ande Sri’s songs and writings strengthened the spirit of the movement and inspired countless people to join the cause. He termed the poet’s death an irreparable loss to Telangana, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao also expressed grief over Ande Sri’s passing, describing it as a major loss to the State’s literary fraternity. “The untimely demise of the renowned poet, public singer, and writer Dr Ande Sri Garu has left me in profound shock. My deepest condolences to his family members. His death is an irreplaceable loss to the literary world of Telangana and the state. His songs that galvanized the Telangana movement will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people. Salutes to Ande Sri Garu for the movement,” he said in his message.

Former Minister and senior MLA T Harish Rao also mourned the poet’s demise, calling it a tragic and untimely loss. He extended condolences to Ande Sri’s family and admirers, praying for strength to bear the loss. BRS leaders remembered Ande Sri as a powerful voice of Telangana, whose literary works and songs captured the soul of the statehood movement and continue to inspire generations.



