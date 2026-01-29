BRS Leaders Join Congress in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Several BRS leaders joined the ruling Congress in Nizamabad on Wednesday, ahead of the municipal elections. Former Bodhan municipal councillor Rudra Uma, BRS Ward No. 37 unit president Arugonda Ravi, along with several other leaders, formally joined the Congress. They were welcomed into the party fold by District Congress Committee president K. Nagesh Reddy at Congress Bhavan.

With municipal elections approaching, leaders from various municipal towns are shifting allegiance to the Congress. Congress Bhavan in Nizamabad witnessed a steady stream of leaders from other parties joining the ruling Congress.