BRS leader’s follower gets bail after arrest for misbehaving with SHO

Srinivas, along with Kaushik Reddy, had on December 4 reportedly intercepted SHO K.M. Raghavendra and obstructed him from performing his duty, including closing police station gates.

Based on Raghavendra’s complaint, the Masab Tank SHO registered 31 criminal charges against Kaushik Reddy and his followers. The next day, Banjara Hills police booked cases against Kaushik Reddy and his followers for unlawful assembly and various charges under sectiond 57, 126(2), 224, 333, 127(2), 132, 351(3),331(5), 191(2) r/w 190 and 3(5) BNS Act.

Following medical examinations, Srinivas was presented before the III ACJM court in Nampally. His counsel, Kiran Kumar Gannamaneni argued that the police had violated Supreme Court directives by falsely implicating his client. He contended that the arrest was unwarranted.

The public prosecutor contended that despite prior notices, Srinivas remained absconding.

After hearing the arguments, the magistrate granted bail to Srinivas on furnishing two sureties of Rs 5, 000 each.