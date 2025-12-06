BRS Leaders Detained Ahead of CM’s Devarakonda Meet

Nalgonda: Police took several BRS leaders into preventive custody at different locations in Nalgonda district to stop them from staging a protest during Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s meeting at Devarakonda.

Former Nalgonda MLA and BRS leader Kancherla Bhupal Reddy was detained at Angadipeta while he was travelling to Kodad in his vehicle and was shifted to the Nalgonda Town-I police station. A heated argument ensued between him and the police. Bhupal Reddy questioned why the police had failed to arrest those who had allegedly forced a BC leader to consume urine after kidnapping him. He asked whether officers who failed to act in such cases had the moral standing to take him into custody. He said he was going to Devarakonda to bring people’s issues to the notice of the Chief Minister as a “farmer legislator” and accused the police of acting like members of the Congress.

Police also picked up Nalgonda town BRS president Bhongiri Devender, BRS state general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna and other leaders from their homes in Nalgonda and shifted them to the Nalgonda Town-II police station. BRS leaders from Devarakonda were also taken into preventive custody on Friday night. After the Chief Minister’s programme concluded at Devarakonda, the police released them.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the Chief Minister’s meeting in view of the BRS’s call to stage a protest. Two Superintendents of Police (SPs), two ASPs, 10 DSPs, 36 CIs, 115 SIs, constables and quick response teams, totalling 1,250 police personnel, were deployed for the security of the event.