BRS Leaders Demand Srihari’s Resignation

WARANGAL: A political stir erupted in Warangal when BRS leaders were arrested while trying to stage a protest demanding the resignation of Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, who had joined the Congress.

Tension escalated when former deputy chief minister and BRS leader Thatikonda Rajaiah was placed under house arrest during his political tour in Station Ghanpur, where he had been making strong statements against Srihari. BRS leaders alleged that the house arrest was an attempt to stop Rajaiah’s tour, which they claimed was gaining public support.

Former government whip and BRS district unit president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, along with former MLA Nannapuneni Narendar, met Rajaiah at his residence to express solidarity. On the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar strongly criticised MLA Srihari, accusing him of betraying the BRS that had politically supported him and his daughter, MP Kadiyam Kavya. “If Srihari has any shame, he should resign and face elections again,” Bhaskar said.

Bhaskar further branded Srihari a “corrupt emperor” and a “human-faced monster,” alleging that he switched parties solely for his own benefit and his daughter’s political career.

After his release, Rajaiah also challenged MLA Srihari to resign if he had the courage and prove his worth by contesting elections. He vowed that protests would continue until Srihari steps down from the Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency.

Both Vinay Bhaskar and Rajaiah asserted that if a byelection is held, the BRS would easily reclaim the Station Ghanpur seat. They also claimed that public opinion is shifting against the Congress government, with people now wanting power to return to the BRS.