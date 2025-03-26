BRS Leaders Booked for Social Media Posts on SSC Malpractice

Nalgonda: Nakrekal police have registered two cases against four BRS leaders, including the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao, over social media posts and news reports alleging malpractice in the Class 10 annual examinations.

The controversy stems from the reported leak of the Telugu question paper at the Girls' Residential School Examination Centre at SLBC, Nakrekal, which has now taken a political turn.

Following a complaint from former Marror Sarpanch Nakirekanti Narender, police booked Rama Rao, BRS social media in-charge Konatham Dileep Kumar, and the managing directors of T News and Telugu Scribe YouTube Channel. The FIR was registered under Sections 353(1)(C) and 355(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3(1)(U) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Narender alleged that the posts and telecasts falsely linked him to one of the accused, Nalla Srinu, by calling Srinu his driver. He denied any association with Srinu and accused the BRS leaders of deliberately targeting him despite knowing he belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

In a separate complaint, Uggidi Srinivas, a known follower of Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, also filed a case against Rama Rao and Dileep Kumar. He claimed they falsely portrayed him as the kingpin of the exam malpractice in their social media posts, despite him not being named an accused in the police investigation.

Based on Srinivas’ complaint, police also booked BRS leader Manne Krishank, who had initially posted content linking Srinivas to the malpractice. Rama Rao and Dileep reportedly amplified Krishank’s post, which included photos of the accused alongside MLA Vemula Veeresham and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Nakrekal circle inspector P. Rajasekhar confirmed that cases were registered under various sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act against the BRS leaders.