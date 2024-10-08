BRS Leaders Booked for Attacking Tahsildar

Warangal: Enumamula police registered a case against BRS leaders for blocking government personnel who were conducting a survey of Bathukamma celebrations in Warangal on Tuesday. The officials’ team was head by Warangal tahsildar Mohammad Iqbal.

According to inspector A. Raghavendar, BRS leaders Kethiri Rajashekar and Lavanya provoked locals by telling them that the survey was part of HYDRAA operations and they will demolish their houses.

When Iqbal tried to explain to people that the survey was meant for Bathukamma celebrations, Rajashekar and Lavanya along with locals tried to attack the officials.