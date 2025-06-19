BRS Leaders Accused of Land Grabs in Karimnagar

Karimnagar:BRS leaders encroached on lands at various locations, including Karimnagar town, Seetharampur, and Rekurthi villages, during the last 10 years of their government. Holding former minister and current MLA Gangula Kamalakar morally responsible, villagers and members of the Teenmar Mallanna team demanded his immediate resignation after inspecting the encroached lands in Rekurthi village, Karimnagar, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, district unit president of the team, Mohammad Akhil Pasha, alleged that during Kamalakar’s tenure as minister, his supporters encroached on valuable lands in Rekurthi. They misled the revenue department by creating fake survey numbers, 231, 232, and 233, and prepared forged documents to illegally seize land belonging to the Sher Khan family in survey number 227.

When the landowner approached the revenue officials about the issue, they discovered that the documents submitted by BRS leader Nandeli Mahipal, a key follower of MLA Gangula Kamalakar, were forged. After the landowner filed a written complaint at the police station, the police registered a case and arrested three individuals, Mahipal, Surendar, and Maruthi, he pointed out.

One by one, authorities are uncovering the illegal activities and land encroachments that took place during the BRS party’s rule, and Mahipal already faces multiple cases related to land encroachments.

He urged Police Commissioner Gouse Alam to open a history sheet against the land encroachers and immediately file PD Act cases against everyone involved in land grabbing. He also demanded that MLA Gangula Kamalakar resign from his post, holding him morally responsible.