BRS Leader Highlights Irrigation Gains Under KCR Rule

Kariminagar: BRS leader Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao claimed progress in irrigation and other sectors during the party’s decade in power at a press meet in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district.

Using a PowerPoint presentation, Narasimha Rao showcased the completion of major irrigation projects — including the revival and expansion of the Upper, Mid, and Lower Manair projects — which now irrigate over one lakh acres. He contrasted this with 50 years of Congress rule in the district, during which no major irrigation projects were completed.

He also noted the construction of 24 check dams along the Manair River and Mulavagu streams, that turned drought-prone areas into fertile land, and pointed to the completion of the stalled Mid Manair project, funded at Rs 1500 crore, as a key achievement under former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership.

He challenged Congress to detail their development accomplishments over the past 15 months, urging them to cease spreading false propaganda and to focus on pending projects such as the Kalikota Suramma Cheruvu, Malkapet Reservoir, and Upper Manair works. He further demanded that the Congress government address issues related to Rajanna Temple development and the resettlement of displaced families, warning that a failure to act would drive the BRS to mobilize public support against the Opposition.