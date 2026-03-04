BRS Leader Balka Suman Released from Adilabad Jail in Vandalism Case
Former MLA was arrested for allegedly attacking minister Vivek Venkat Swamy’s convoy during Kyathanpalli municipal election tensions and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.
Adilabad: BRS leader and former MLA Balka Suman has been released from jail after being arrested in connection with a vandalism case. The incident relates to the alleged attack on the convoy of minister Vivek Venkat Swamy amid tensions during the Kyathanpalli municipal elections.
Police registered a case against Balka Suman and several party workers for their involvement in the incident. A court had earlier remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody and he was lodged in the Adilabad district jail.
