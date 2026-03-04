BRS Leader Balka Suman Released from Adilabad Jail in Vandalism Case

Adilabad: BRS leader and former MLA Balka Suman has been released from jail after being arrested in connection with a vandalism case. The incident relates to the alleged attack on the convoy of minister Vivek Venkat Swamy amid tensions during the Kyathanpalli municipal elections.

Police registered a case against Balka Suman and several party workers for their involvement in the incident. A court had earlier remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody and he was lodged in the Adilabad district jail.