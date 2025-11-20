BRS Leader Among 4 Held for Forging Land Documents

Hyderabad: Four persons, including BRS mandal president Niranjan Goud, were arrested by Choutuppal police for fabricating land documents and creating forged 13-B certificates to illegally transfer 3.05 acres in Malkapur village. The arrests followed a tahsildar’s report confirming manipulation of land records.

The case began after a resident petitioned the district collector, alleging fake 13-B certificates and pattadar passbooks for land in survey no. 42. The RDO had already blocked the land due to suspicious entries. Verification showed the land originally belonged to a private owner, Bhushan, though a former tahsildar had forwarded an application claiming a 1994 saada registration. A 13-B certificate was shown as issued in 2007 and proceedings in 2019, but supporting records were missing.

Police said the relevant page in the distribution register was torn and the remaining page matched a caste certificate, not land transfer. Officials whose signatures appeared on the documents, including the then tahsildar, VRO and RI, submitted statements denying issuing them, confirming the certificates were forged.

The probe found that Niranjan Goud and others created benami holders, generated fake documents and finally registered the land in Goud’s name. Choutuppal police arrested four accused, BRS leader Niranjan Goud, revenue senior assistant U. Rajesh, Bhogineni Mohan Rao and A. Narender Reddy. Police said further investigation is underway to identify more persons and assess the full extent of the fraud.