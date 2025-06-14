BRS Leader Alleges Scam In Bhadrakali Desiltation

WARANGAL: Former government whip, and BRS district president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar on Saturday alleged large-scale corruption by Congress leaders in the name of desilting the historic Bhadrakali Lake. Speaking after inspecting the ongoing works near the Bhadrakali temple, Vinay Bhaskar claimed that there was a complete lack of transparency in the soil excavation process and that the tendering procedures were manipulated to benefit select contractors. He accused the Congress government of misusing public funds worth crores and demanded accountability in the execution of the lake restoration project.

Even though the Bhadrakali Lake was emptied in November, tenders were not called until March. The officials of the Kuda (Kakatiya Urban Development Authority) and irrigation department colluding with unqualified contractors received tenders and allocated works based on commissions.

Congress public representatives including ministers, MLAs, MPs and the mayor intentionally delayed the Bhadrakali Lake desilting works only for the sake of commissions. It is a shame on the Congress government which is selling the lake’s soil. Due to lack of transparency, the works are going at a snail’s pace. Only 30 per cent of the work has been completed till date.

The Congress government used hundreds of JCBs and tippers to level the Kanche Gachibowli lands in Hyderabad, but the contractors and local public representatives of the Congress including the officials are not able to find JCBs for carrying out desilting works within the prescribed time limit before rainy season begins, he alleged.

“The Congress leaders who protested the violation of NGT (National Green Tribunal) norms when the Bhadrakali Bund was constructed are now creating ‘Island’ in the lake. How did they decide to construct islands in the middle of the lake? Is it not a violation of the NGT Act?,” he questioned.

The leaders along with the officials of Kuda and irrigation department are indulged in corruption in the name of these islands and are getting work done in the name of their benamis, he alleged.

The payments to the contractors should not be paid until the completion of works and accounts are settled and also action must be taken against the corrupt leaders and officials, he demanded.

Caption for Photo-3a & 3b of Puli file-3 : Former government whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar after inspecting the ongoing works here at Bhadrakali temple in Hanamkonda on Saturday.