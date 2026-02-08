BRS Leader Alleges CM Resorting To Attention Diversion

Nalgonda: Former minister and BRS leader G. Jagadish Reddy on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was resorting to attention diversion politics ahead of the municipal elections.

Jagadish Reddy campaigned in several wards of the Suryapet municipality in support of BRS candidates for the ensuing polls.

Addressing meetings, he alleged that the Chief Minister was using offensive and abusive language against BRS leaders to divert public attention from what he described as the Congress government’s failures over the past two years. He said such remarks were aimed at countering the Congress’s fear of defeat in the municipal elections.

The BRS leader alleged that the Chief Minister had repeatedly adopted attention diversion tactics whenever elections were held in the State.

He further claimed that the two-year rule of the Indian National Congress government had pushed Telangana back to conditions that prevailed before the State’s formation in 2014. He alleged that governance systems had collapsed during this period and accused the Chief Minister of indulging in what he termed downgraded politics.

Jagadish Reddy also alleged that the Congress government was foisting false cases against those who questioned its policies and accused it of backtracking on poll promises. He appealed to voters to “teach a lesson” to the Congress in the municipal elections.

Stating that people had witnessed development and welfare during the BRS rule for 10 years, he urged voters to support BRS candidates in the municipal polls.





