BRS Leader Accuses Kavitha of Pushing Congress Agenda

Nalgonda: Senior BRS leader Banda Narender Reddy on Sunday alleged that Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha was working to further the Congress’ agenda.

Strongly reacting to her remarks against BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, Narender Reddy said Harish Rao had participated in the Telangana movement since 2001 and had worked tirelessly to strengthen the BRS. He stated that Kavitha has no moral right to criticise Harish Rao, who does not need certification from her. He added that Kavitha was living in the US when Harish Rao was fighting for statehood, and that she gained political recognition only because of the respect and support of the BRS cadre.

He further claimed that Kavitha appeared to have become a puppet in the hands of certain forces. He urged her not to make statements that demoralise BRS workers and accused her of trying to divide the party by levelling corruption allegations against Harish Rao.