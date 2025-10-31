BRS Launches 'Maata-Muchata' In Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: As part of its campaign for the Jubilee Hills bypoll, the BRS has launched an innovative outreach initiative titled ‘Maata-Muchata’ (casual talk), aimed at connecting directly with voters through informal conversations in public spaces. The party said, through this programme, it would expose the Congress government’s “administrative failures” during the past 24 months.

As part of the programme, BRS representatives will visit tea stalls, busy junctions and other crowded areas across the constituency to hold friendly discussions with locals. The party's public representatives and senior leaders will take part in the ‘Maata-Muchata’ sessions in their respective divisions and booths.

Describing it as one of the key components of the campaign, the BRS said its leaders will use these interactions to listen to people’s grievances and highlight problems that have arisen under the Congress government. They will also discuss the impact of recent policy decisions — including those related to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) — which, the party claims, have hampered the city’s development.