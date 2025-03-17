BRS launches ‘Godavari Thalli Kanneeti Gosa Mahapadayatra’ from Ramagundam

Karimnagar (Peddapalli): BRS district president and former Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander Patel launched the ‘Godavari Thalli Kanneeti Gosa Mahapadayatra’ from the Godavari river bank in Godavarikhani on Monday, highlighting farmers' hardships due to the Congress government's failure to release water through the Kaleshwaram project.

The march was inaugurated with speeches by former minister Koppula Eshwar, former MLAs Putta Madhukar and Nadipalli Divakar Rao. Spanning 180 km from Godavarikhani to Erravelli, the march will continue until March 22, aiming to expose the government's unfulfilled promises and the deteriorating agricultural conditions in the Godavari River belt.

Addressing the gathering, Koppula Eshwar asserted that the movement's momentum would spread across the state, bringing attention to the struggles of farmers suffering due to drying fields. He accused the Congress government of sabotaging the Kaleshwaram project out of jealousy toward the development initiated by former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Eshwar emphasised that the Kaleshwaram project was a massive infrastructure initiative, comprising three major reservoirs, 15 minor reservoirs, 19 sub-stations, 21 pump houses, 200 km of tunnels, 1,530 km of gravity canals, and a 141 TMC capacity. He stressed that its failure had directly impacted farmers across the state.

Senior BRS leaders Raghuveer Singh, Vijaya Reddy, party workers, and supporters took part in the event.