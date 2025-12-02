BRS Launches Fact-Finding Mission on Industrial Land Conversion Policy

Hyderabad: The BRS, which has been attacking the state government over its Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP), on Tuesday began fact-finding visits to industrial areas where the government has planned to implement the new policy.

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao said the committees, comprising senior leaders, will visit all the industrial estates, interact with locals, and inquire how those land parcels can be used for public good, and gather other information. Rama Rao, during a teleconference with senior BRS leaders, reiterated that the HILTP marked the start of a Rs 5 lakh crore land scam’. He said that their visits, the committees should also inform the locals on how the government was planning to “give away for just 30 per cent of the registration value” the expensive lands to individuals.

Eight committees on Tuesday and Wednesday will tour the industrial estates where government identified land for ownership transfer rights under the new policy. The BRS had been contending that instead of putting to use for public utility purposes, the government was giving away around 9,300 acres of extremely valuable land given in the past for industrial units.