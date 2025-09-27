BRS Launches Congress Debt Card Movement

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a scathing statewide campaign titled the "Congress Debt (Baaki) Card" aimed at exposing what it calls the "mountain of unfulfilled promises" made by the ruling Congress government in Telangana.

The initiative, launched at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, is being positioned as a direct counter to the Congress party's much-publicised "Guarantee Card" issued during the 2023 Assembly elections. The campaign was unveiled by BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in the presence of senior party leaders and former ministers. Addressing the media, KTR said that the people of Telangana have been deceived by the Congress with lofty pre-election promises that have not materialised even after nearly two years in power.

"Every promise made to the people has become a debt--baaki--that Congress owes to the public. This 'Debt Card' is not just symbolic; it is a reminder that betrayal has a cost," KTR said. Calling the Congress' "Guarantee Card" a fraudulent gimmick, KTR said the BRS 'Debt Card' will be taken door-to-door across the state by party workers, educating citizens about the backlog of promises that remain unfulfilled. The cards have been printed in Telugu, Urdu, and English to ensure they reach all communities and linguistic groups.

KTR also recalled former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao's warning during the elections: "If you are cheated, you will suffer." He pointed out that despite Rahul Gandhi's public assurance that guarantees would be legally enforced in the first cabinet meeting, over 30 cabinet meetings have passed without a single legal implementation.

He also accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, who had signed "guarantee bond papers" before elections, of now evading responsibility and betraying the trust of the people.During the press conference, KTR presented an itemised list of major promises made by the Congress and the corresponding "debts" now owed to citizens.The list included: ₹15,000 per acre for farmers - Not delivered → Debt, ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver - Ignored → Debt, ₹500 paddy bonus per quintal - Abandoned → Debt, ₹15,000 for tenant farmers & ₹12,000 for agri labourers - Unpaid → Debt, 2 lakh government jobs - Unfulfilled → Debt, ₹4,000 unemployment allowance/month - Unpaid for 22 months → Each youth owed ₹88,000, ₹2,500/month for women under Mahalakshmi Scheme - Backlog of ₹55,000 per beneficiary, Kalyana Lakshmi benefits for 8 lakh newly married women - Gold support pending → 8 lakh tolas Debt, ₹4,000 pension for elderly and widows - ₹44,000 unpaid for 22 months, ₹6,000 promised to disabled persons - Still receiving ₹4,000 → Shortfall of ₹44,000, Indiramma houses for poor - Not implemented → Debt, 250 sq. yard plots for Telangana movement activists - Not allotted → Debt, Scooters for female students - Undelivered → Debt, ₹5 lakh education assurance cards - Unseen → Debt, ₹24,000 for auto drivers - Not disbursed → Debt, Gruhajyothi free electricity scheme - Poorly implemented → Debt.

"This is not just a list of failures. It's a ledger of betrayal. Each citizen is carrying the burden of promises made and forgotten," said KTR, adding that the list of "Congress debts is endless."KTR also accused the Congress government of indulging in vindictive politics by filing false cases against BRS leaders, instead of answering the people's questions."We will fight back both legally and politically. The BRS will not be silenced by threats or harassment," he asserted. As the main opposition party, BRS is planning to intensify the campaign ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections and Jubilee Hills by-election. KTR appealed to the media to support the movement by highlighting the ground reality and helping spread awareness among the masses."We are not just exposing the Congress' failures; we are reminding every citizen that their trust must be earned, not betrayed," KTR concluded.