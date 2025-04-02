BRS launches 25th anniversary fete with Ankurarpana in Warangal

Warangal: The BRS officially launched its 25th anniversary celebrations with a traditional Ankurarpana (groundbreaking ceremony) for the upcoming Rajotsava Mahasabha near Chintalapalli village in Elkathurthi mandal of Hanamkonda district on Wednesday.

Former MLA and district BRS president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the party is committed to making the April 27th anniversary event a grand success, with lakhs expected to attend. “Warangal has been central to Telangana’s struggle, and it’s only fitting that the silver jubilee begins here,” he stated.

Senior party leaders including MLCs Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Takkalapalli Ravinder Rao, former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MP Captain Lakshmikanth Rao, and former MLAs Vodithala Satish Kumar, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, and Nannapneni Narendar participated in the ceremony.

Reflecting on the party's journey, Vinay Bhaskar highlighted the evolution of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) into BRS under K. Chandrashekar Rao. “From statehood to development, BRS has become a symbol of progress under KCR’s leadership,” he said, adding that the party would continue to counter the alleged misgovernance of the current Congress-led state government.

Former MLA Satish Kumar expressed gratitude to Chandrashekar Rao for selecting Elkathurthi to host the milestone event. Peddi Sudarshan Reddy shared logistical plans, noting that the event will be organised across 160 acres with capacity to host 5 to 10 lakh attendees.

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy underscored Warangal’s historical significance in the Telangana movement and assured that comprehensive arrangements, including water and refreshments, were being made to ensure the comfort of all participants.