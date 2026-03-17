BRS Issues Show-Cause Notice to Pilot Rohith Reddy Over Drug Allegations

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has issued a show-cause notice to former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy over allegations of drug use at a private gathering he reportedly attended in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The party said the allegations, widely reported in the media, have caused concern among the public and brought disrepute to the party. Emphasising its commitment to legal and ethical standards, BRS stated that it strongly opposes any association with illegal activities, including narcotics.

Acting on the directions of party president K. Chandrashekar Rao, the notice directs Rohith Reddy to submit a detailed written explanation within seven days.

Pending a final decision, the party has asked him to refrain from participating in party and official activities. It also warned that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time could invite disciplinary action as per party rules.