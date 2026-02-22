BRS is Misleading Residents: Bhongir MP

Hyderabad: Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BRS was to blame for the problems that residents along the banks of the Musi river facing, including those of a gated community. He alleged that the previous BRS government gave illegal permissions in violation of existing norms, which had now resulted in problems for the residents.

In a statement, Kiran Kumar Reddy accused the BRS of misleading the residents of the Madhu Park Ridge Apartments with regard to an alleged threat of demolition. He said that for the past two years, BRS leader T. Harish Rao and his party leaders were spreading false propaganda against the government in an attempt to shift the blame for the actions of the previous BRS administration.

The MP highlighted how the gated community had violated the norms, saying the builders of the apartment complex had failed to leave the mandatory 30-metre-wide buffer in accordance with the government order of 2012. Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that those who were at the helm of affairs in the previous government, owing to corrupt practices and for getting their cut, had accorded permission as per their whims.

The MP assured that due compensation will be provided to residents and a case will be filed against the builders for violating norms. He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to develop Hyderabad and revive the Musi, while the BRS was trying to obstruct projects and had set the goal of opposing all types of development.