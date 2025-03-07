BRS is history: BJP leader Laxman declares party's rise in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP MP K. Laxman asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party has firmly established itself as the alternative force in Telangana. Highlighting the party’s growing strength, he pointed out that the BJP was the only party to contest all three MLC seats in the state, securing victory in two of them.

Declaring that the BRS is now a thing of the past, Laxman emphasised the BJP's expanding influence and confidence in shaping Telangana’s political future. He also confirmed that the party’s national president will be elected by April.



