BRS Has Secret Pact With BJP, Alleges Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took a broadside at the opposition BRS over its conspiracy politics. He alleged that BRS is the B-team of the BJP, and its aim is to split the votes in the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll.

Participating in Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day at Charminar today, the CM charged the BRS with entering into a secret pact with the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The transfer of 21 pc votes to BJP in the LS elections is enough proof of the agreement.

"The BRS has adopted the same political strategy in the Jubilee Hills bypoll," he said, adding that the two parties would walk together with the same understanding in the future too. The CM appealed to the public to foil the BRS' bid to split the votes in the JH bypoll.

He iterated that youth should play a vital role in politics and rooted for amendment of Constitution to reduce the eligibility age to contest in Assembly elections to 21 years. The CM hailed former PM Late Rajiv Gandhi for lowering the age for availing adult franchise to 18 years, as it helped in strengthening the democratic spirit in the country.

Revanth Reddy reminded that the Sadbhavana Yatra was taken up by Rajiv Gandhi to safeguard the integrity of the country. "Today, we are organizing this programme to continue remembering the spirit of Rajiv Gandhi." The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana award was given to Sadbhavana Award to Salman Khurshid.

He showered praises on Iron Lady Indira Gandhi for sacrificing her life to protect the integrity of the country. Rajiv Gandhi continued Indira Gandhi's legacy and sacrificed his life for the country. Inspired by Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra and covered the length and breadth of the country.

For three successive generations, the Gandhi family has been serving the nation, he said.