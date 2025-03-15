BRS has ruined the state education system: Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Alleging that the BRS regime had ruined the education system in Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said in the Assembly that for the first time, the Congress government had appointed a dalit as the vice-chancellor of Osmania University, which has a history of over 100 years.

Replying to BRS member Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s questions, Vikramarka said that the Congress government had fully accomplished farmers’ loan waiver by depositing money into their accounts directly.

"We waived off farmer loans within three months instead of keeping it pending for six years like you (BRS). In Jangaon constituency (represented by Rajeshwar Reddy), Rs 124 crore worth loans were waived in five years when BRS was in power whereas we waived Rs 263 crore in three months," he said.

Making more comparisons about loan waivers, Vikramraka said that in Gajwel, BRS government waived Rs 104.3 crore worth loans in 2018 while the Congress government has now waived Rs 237.33 crore. In Siddipet, the BRS government waived Rs 96.62 crore and the Congress government Rs 177.91 crore, while in Sircilla constituency, BRS waived Rs 101.76 crore in 2018 and the Congress government had waived loans to the tune of Rs 175.84 crore.

"We will display information related to loan waiver and rythu bharosa in the Legislative Assembly premises. We will give details of every welfare scheme to MLAs. We have displayed them on flexi sheets village-wise. We will also furnish details about the Mahalaxmi scheme, free electricity up to 200 units and all such schemes along with calculations. We did not campaign without doing our homework like you (BRS) in the past," the Deputy CM said.

“Have you (BRS members) ever been to the women's university located in the heart of the city? We named it after Veeranari Chakali Ilamma and released Rs 15 crore for renovating the heritage building. Apart from this, we immediately gave orders to construct buildings at a cost of Rs 540 crore,” he said.

Vikramarka said it was wrong to state that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy does not care about the education department.

“We are proud of the way he has been prioritising the education sector. He can never be like your chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” he told the BRS member.