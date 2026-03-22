BRS Flags Discrepancy in State Debt Figures

Hyderabad: The BRS on Sunday accused the Congress government of misleading the public over state debt figures, citing discrepancies between statements made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Socio-Economic Survey presented in the Assembly.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan questioned the Chief Minister’s claim that the government had been repaying debts incurred by the previous BRS regime through fresh borrowings.

“These inflated figures have repeatedly been used as a political tool to target the previous government, mislead the Telangana Legislature, mask administrative shortcomings, and misinform the public. However, the State government’s own Socio-Economic Survey, presented in the Assembly, presents a starkly different picture,” he said.

He pointed to differences in figures related to FRBM-linked loans. “According to official data, the government has repaid about Rs 1,67,742 crore towards FRBM-related loans, including both principal and interest. However, during his Motion of Thanks speech in the Assembly, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stated that his government had repaid Rs 3,30,570 crore in debt. This gap is not a minor statistical variation but a significant discrepancy that raises concerns about misleading the Legislature and the public. The Chief Minister must clarify the difference between his statement and the official financial data released by his own government,” he said.

The party alleged that the differences in figures require clarification from the government.