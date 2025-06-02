BRS Flags Death of Cows at Goshala

Karimnagar: Vemulawada BRS party in-charge Chalmeda Laxminarasimha Rao demanded criminal action against officials responsible for the negligence of Vemulawada Rajanna Temple Goshala that led to the death of cows while speaking to the media at a press meet in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.

Distribution of cows to poor farmers was stopped six months ago due to allotment of 60 cows to a person from Warangal district with a recommendation letter that was given by Endowment Minister Konda Surekha, he alleged.

He suggested the officials visit Rajasthan, where 1.5 lakh cows were protected by taking proper care in Goshala that was established in around 2,000 acres of land and study their methods.