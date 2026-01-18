BRS Flag Posts Issue: KTR, Harish Demand DGP Take Action Against CM

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’ call for “destroying BRS flag posts” was an incitement to violence, and demanded that the Director-General of Police act on this issue.

In separate statements, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and the BRS legislature party deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao demanded an explanation from the DGP on why no action was initiated against Revanth Reddy over “such vituperative comments.”

“Revanth Reddy, who is an utter flop Chief Minister, on Sunday showed he is also losing his mental balance. We demand that the state police, and the DGP, who with alacrity launch action even when someone posts a comment on social media, must take immediate action against Revanth Reddy for his comments,” Rama Rao said in a statement.

Harish Rao, in another statement, said Revanth Reddy’s comments at a public meeting in Khammam district were shocking and asked if the state police was ready to apply law equally to all. Harish Rao said “Revanth Reddy’s descent into calling for physical violence and encouraging lawlessness, despite being also the home minister, tantamount to vitiating law and order situation in the state and encouraging criminal activities. Why is the DGP silent when the Home Minister is making such comments?”

Warning that any destruction of BRS flag posts will be met with strong opposition, Harish Rao said people will teach Revanth Reddy a fitting lesson.

Both BRS leaders said that Revanth Reddy’s other comments during the speech showed that he is hand in glove with the TD and the BJP, and the only thing he knew was to stab in the back those who trust him.