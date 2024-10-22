 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: BRS Files Plaint on CM

Telangana
DC Correspondent
22 Oct 2024 3:19 PM GMT
Telangana: BRS Files Plaint on CM
x
BRS Leaders Speaking to the Media at Banjara Hills Police Station. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The BRS lodged a complaint against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Banjara Hills police station on Tuesday, seeking to register a case on him for allegedly threatening to run bulldozers over its top leaders. A team of party leaders led by SC, ST Commission former chairman Errolla Srinivas, filed the complaint to the police.

Srinivas said the Chief Minister had threatened to run bulldozers over BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, working president K. T. Rama Rao and senior leader T. Harish Rao.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
brs Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Banjara Hills police station Errolla Srinivas 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick