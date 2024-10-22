Telangana: BRS Files Plaint on CM

Hyderabad: The BRS lodged a complaint against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Banjara Hills police station on Tuesday, seeking to register a case on him for allegedly threatening to run bulldozers over its top leaders. A team of party leaders led by SC, ST Commission former chairman Errolla Srinivas, filed the complaint to the police.

Srinivas said the Chief Minister had threatened to run bulldozers over BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, working president K. T. Rama Rao and senior leader T. Harish Rao.