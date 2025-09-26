BRS Fields Maganti Sunitha for Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Friday announced Maganti Sunitha, wife of late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, as the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Maganti Gopinath, who was regarded as a senior party leader and a popular figure among the people of Jubilee Hills. In recognition of his dedicated service to the party and the public, KCR decided to give the opportunity to his family, entrusting Sunitha with the responsibility, a note from the party stated.

Party leaders said the decision reflects both respect for Gopinath’s contributions and the aspirations of the people of Jubilee Hills, who held him in high regard.