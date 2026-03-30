BRS, Farmers Protest Delay In Rangaiah Cheruvu Canal Works

WARANGAL: BRS leaders along with farmers staged a protest in Rudragudem village of Nallabelli mandal on Monday, demanding completion of pending canal works under the Rangaiah Cheruvu project.

The protest was led by former Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, with farmers blocking roads near the canal. They alleged that the project, though largely completed, has been delayed, affecting irrigation to crops.

Farmers warned of intensified agitation if water is not released immediately, stating that crops were drying due to lack of irrigation.

Sudarshan Reddy claimed that about 32,500 acres across 68 villages in Narsampet, Nallabelli and Duggondi mandals were affected. He alleged that the remaining works had not been taken up despite the project being close to completion.

“The BRS government has successfully brought 3.5 tmc ft of Godavari water to Rangaiah Cheruvu during the KCR regime. However, for the past 28 months, the Congress government hasn't completed even 1 per cent of the remaining work,” he said.

He also alleged that ₹40 crore was available under a tender but no review meeting had been conducted by the local MLA or the irrigation minister to clear the works.

Accusing the government of delaying the project, he warned that the party would lay siege to the District Collectorate if the canals are not readied for the second crop season within a month.