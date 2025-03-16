BRS failed to protect Krishna water share: Uttam

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reaffirmed the Congress government's commitment to safeguarding Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna River water while accusing the previous BRS government of failing to defend the state's interests. Responding to a query from a BRS MLA in the Assembly on Saturday, the minister alleged that the BRS regime had surrendered Telangana’s water rights to Andhra Pradesh and allowed illegal withdrawals to continue unchecked.

Highlighting the ongoing injustice in water allocation, Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed out that while Andhra Pradesh receives 512 TMC ft of Krishna water, Telangana is allocated only 299 TMC, despite having a larger catchment area, extensive drought-prone regions and substantial agricultural demands. He criticised the former BRS government for not challenging this unfair division, which, he said, has caused lasting damage to Telangana's interests.The minister also held the BRS administration responsible for enabling Andhra Pradesh to proceed with the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), noting that delays in convening the Apex Council meeting prevented Telangana from officially contesting the project. He questioned under whose tenure Andhra Pradesh was allowed to significantly increase its irrigation capacities.Citing Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) data, Uttam Kumar Reddy revealed that between 2014-15 and 2020-21, Andhra Pradesh consistently utilised more than 64 per cent of Krishna waters, leaving Telangana with less than 36 per cent. In 2014-15, Andhra Pradesh used 529.33 TMC ft, while Telangana received only 227.74 TMC ft (30.08 per cent). By 2020-21, Andhra Pradesh’s usage rose to 629.07 TMC ft, whereas Telangana’s share increased marginally to 248.23 TMC ft. He asserted that the BRS government neither pursued legal remedies nor engaged in political action to curb Andhra Pradesh’s excess withdrawals.Since 2014, Andhra Pradesh has significantly ramped up its capacity to divert Krishna water. The Pothireddypadu Head Regulator’s capacity was increased from 44,000 cusecs in 2005 to 92,600 cusecs in 2023. Additionally, the RLIS, designed to draw water even when reservoirs are at their lowest levels, along with the Veligonda Project and other schemes, have enhanced Andhra Pradesh's ability to divert Krishna water. This, Uttam Kumar Reddy noted, has adversely impacted Telangana’s key irrigation projects, including Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Schemes.