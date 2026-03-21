BRS Faces Internal Dissent in Huzurabad Unit

KARIMNAGAR: The BRS unit in Huzurabad is witnessing internal dissent, with party leaders expressing dissatisfaction against MLA Padi Koushik Reddy in Karimnagar district.

Tensions escalated following meetings by second-tier and senior leaders, who raised concerns over the MLA’s style of functioning and alleged neglect of party cadre.

According to sources, a meeting was held at a private venue on the outskirts of Jammikunta, attended by nearly 100 party leaders, including former municipal chairpersons, sarpanches and mandal-level representatives.

Leaders cited lack of coordination between the MLA and cadre, and alleged that senior leaders were being sidelined. Concerns were also raised over growing differences within the local unit.

The differences are learnt to have widened during the recent municipal elections, with some leaders alleging that candidates opposing official party decisions received support.

A senior leader, on condition of anonymity, said, “His aggressive conduct and personal interests are undermining the party’s collective goals. His behaviour during the Veenavanka Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, particularly his interactions with police and local committees, proved a turning point that hurt our electoral prospects.”

The group also expressed concern over limited involvement in party programmes and local events. Sources indicated that some leaders are considering submitting a representation to the party leadership, while others are weighing resignation from the party. There is also speculation over possible defections, though there is no official confirmation.

The BRS district leadership has not issued a statement on the reported meeting. The developments come amid internal deliberations within the party unit in Huzurabad.