BRS Eyes Jubilee Hills Bypoll Win

Hyderabad: The upcoming byelection for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency should signal the revival of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with its victory which will reflect the complete disenchantment of the people with the Congress government, the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has said.

Rama Rao and several senior party leaders including BRS legislators met on Tuesday to discuss the party strategy for the bypoll, and during the meeting, Rama Rao said the Congress government’s policies over the past 22 months, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy all were threatening to undo the development and progress Hyderabad achieved during the 10 years of BRS rule.

Rama Rao said people watching the Congress government’s performance were vexed with it and now want the BRS to return to power. The economy of the city was severely hurt and every section of the society has suffered under the Congress rule. Calling on all BRS leaders and workers to work unitedly for the party’s win in the coming byelection, he said it is time for the BRS to show that the party was on a path of revival and that this should begin from Jubilee Hills constituency.