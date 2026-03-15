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BRS Ex-MLA, Two Other Politicians Arrested in Moinabad Farmhouse Drug Raid

Telangana
15 March 2026 12:12 AM IST

The party was held at a farmhouse owned by BRS former MLA Rohith Reddy

Rohith Reddy asked how the ED could initiate PMLA proceedings as there was no monetary transaction and there was only a promise to pay Rs 100 crore. Facebook
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Rohith Reddy

Hyderabad: The EAGLE team, along with Moinabad police, arrested nearly five persons, including three politicians, while they were allegedly consuming cocaine, during a party at a farmhouse in Moinabad, on Saturday evening. While reports mentioned that the police were initially fired at by those in the farmhouse, officials denied being attacked.

According to EAGLE DG Sandeep Shandilya, the party was held at a farmhouse owned by BRS former MLA Rohith Reddy. Reportedly present at the event were Eluru MP Putta Mahesh and Namit Sharma, a former MLA from Jaipur, an advocate and five real estate businessmen. While the quantity of the contraband is yet to be ascertained, police said it seemed to be close to two grams.

There were nine people at the farmhouse when the police raided the place and and five of them tested positive for drugs. The EAGLE team handed over the accused to the Moinabad police, who would again be subjecting them to a drug test and then registering a case against them.

While officials denied any firing, they said those in the farmhouse behaved aggressively and initially tried to prevent the team from entering the premises. Further investigation into the incident is underway.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
drugs case 
India Southern States Telangana 
Manvi Vyas
About the AuthorManvi Vyas

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