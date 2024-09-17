BRS Doubles Down on Rajiv Gandhi Statue Removal

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao once again said on Tuesday that the party would, when it came to power, dismantle the Rajiv Gandhi statue, unveiled by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, and send it to the Gandhi Bhavan. “Or Revanth Reddy can keep it in his house in Jubilee Hills,” Rama Rao said. Rama Rao also accused Revanth Reddy of practicing “diversionary politics.” He was speaking at Telangana Bhavan after unfurling the National Flag to as part of the BRS marking September 17 as National Integration Day. On Tuesday, as per the party call, many BRS leaders offered 'palabhishekam' to Telangana Talli statues.