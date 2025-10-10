BRS Does Not Do Drama Like Congress on Reservations, Says Ex-MP Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Former BRS MP B Vinod Kumar on Friday declared that his party was “not a drama company” to “do politics with BCs” and that was the reason why the BRS did not implied in the High Court in the case on 42 per cent reservations for BC communities.

Addressing a press conference, Vinod Kumar said minister Ponnam Prabhakar was questioning why the BRS did not implead itself in the case. “We do not do dramas like them. Unless the reservations are included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution, they cannot be implemented. The Congress knows this and still went ahead with its dramatics. The BRS is not like the Congress and will not play politics at the cost of BCs,” he said.

He also said, “no one believed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s sincerity on 42 per cent reservations for BCs in the state. People may have believed Revanth before the Assembly elections but they no longer do so.”

Vinod Kumar also questioned the failure of the BJP and the Congress to come together in the Parliament to include the reservations in the 9th Schedule to ensure BC reservations in the state. “The BJP is also responsible for the current situation. Why did the BJP, which changed laws to benefit Vodafone which was required to pay Rs 40,000 crore in income tax, not take the initiative to do the same for BC reservations by making the required amendment to the Constitution,” he asked.