BRS digs its heels on Musi, says will not let govt run roughshod on people

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Wednesday reiterated that it would not to allow the Congress government to “bulldoze people and scare them” in a bid to go ahead with its Musi river development project. Party working president K.T. Rama Rao told reporters: “if bulldozers come to destroy homes of the poor along the river, then we will go and stand in front of them.”



He said the BRS legal cell was already assisting around 440 families that approached the party, seeking help to save their homes from “the thoughtless government, which is going about its plans like a bull out of control.”

Party leaders will also visit areas where people are living in fear of HYDRAA and its demolitions after having lived in their homes for decades. “It was the Congress when in power before 2014 that gave permissions, pattas, provided all amenities and now it wants to destroy the homes of the poor and the middle class. The BRS will not remain a silent spectator,” he said.

Rama Rao also denied said that the BRS government had agreed for the setting up of the Indian Navy’s very low frequency radar facility in the Damagundam forests in Vikarabad district. He said the BRS government gave initial approvals in 2017, but decided not to hand over the forest land to the Navy following widespread opposition from people and environmentalists.

Responding to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s criticism on opposition to the project from the BRS, Rama Rao said “The Musi takes its birth there, and Revanth Reddy is allowing that place to be choked. We are not against any defence project but are for protecting the environment. Such projects should be set up far away from human habitations, The technology being used here too has been questioned in the UK and the USA.”