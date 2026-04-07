BRS Dharna in Parigi Thwarted, Harish Slams Government

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday hit out at the state government after being placed under house arrest ahead of a planned visit to Parigi to take part in a dharna to protest the government move to acquire land for an industrial estate.

He alleged that “the Congress rule under Revanth has become synonymous with repression and betrayal” and claimed that “democracy is being murdered in Telangana. Congress promised “democracy' as its so-called seventh guarantee, but is now attacking opposition parties and suppressing dissent.”

Harish Rao said that arresting leaders for trying to visit and reassure farmers was nothing short of political high-handedness. He said the administration was nothing more than a regime of barricades, handcuffs and repression, adding that police rule is prevailing in the state.

Harish Rao strongly objected to the government’s attempt to acquire highly fertile lands where two to three crops are cultivated every year for industrial purposes. He demanded that the land acquisition notification be withdrawn immediately, and made it clear that the BRS will not step back until the notification is cancelled.