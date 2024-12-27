BRS Demands Cong Implement BC Reservations Before Local Body Polls

Hyderabad: The BRS on Friday said it will oppose the conduct of local body elections unless the Congress government keeps its promise of 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes communities made in the ruling party’s Kamareddy Declaration.

Speaking at a meeting of leaders from BC communities, BRS MLC K Kavitha said there was confusion on the Congress stand on the reservations, particularly when BCs constitute more than 50 per cent of the population, and it was unclear how the Congress arrived at its promise of 42 per cent reservations for BC communities.