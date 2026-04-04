BRS-CPI Win Kyathanpalli Posts Unopposed

ADILABAD: The BRS-CPI alliance secured the chairman and vice-chairman posts in Kyathanpalli municipality of Mancherial district unopposed on Saturday, with Congress abstaining from the process.

Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in and around Kyathanpalli, and nearly 600 personnel were deployed at the municipal office to maintain order during the election.

BRS councillor Godisela Sandhyarani was elected chairperson, while CPI councillor Mittapalli Saritha was chosen as vice-chairperson.

Congress representatives, including minister and Peddapalli MP Vamsi Krishna, who hold ex officio votes, did not attend the meeting.

Of the 22 wards in the municipality, BRS has 10 councillors, Congress seven, CPI four and one Independent. The BRS-CPI combine secured 14 members, crossing the required majority mark.

The election process was completed without incident under tight security. Following the result, leaders and cadre of the two parties held celebrations. Kova Laxmi, Balka Suman and Gangula Kamalakar were present.

Balka Suman urged minister Gaddam Vivek to support development of the municipality and cooperate with the new council. He thanked CPI leaders for their support.

He also alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and minister Vivek were involved in delaying the election process. Gangula Kamalakar said political parties should respect the mandate and noted that the election was held after a delay of 51 days.





Municipal polls : CPI allying with BRS draws sharp reactions from Congress

The CPI allying with the BRS and helping the party win the Kyathanpalli municipality of Mancherial district is being viewed as a betrayal of the Congress, with which the Left party has an alliance. Describing the CPI act as backstabbing, Congress leaders alleged collusion and opportunism by the BRS.

In a media statement Telangana Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, accused the BRS of engaging in collusion politics by forming opportunistic alliances with both the CPI (in Kyathanpally) and the BJP (in Ibrahimpatnam). Sai Kumar claimed that the BRS used intimidation and unfair practices to secure support of CPI in these local bodies.

In Kyathanpally, Gudisela Sandhya Rani (BRS) was elected chairperson, and Saritha (CPI) vice-chairperson. It marked a significant shift of CPI from their 2023 Assembly election alliance with the Congress.